Jack-knifed truck blocks SH8 at Manuka Creek

A jack-knifed truck blocked both lanes of State Highway 8 at Manuka Creek this morning.

A police spokeswoman said they were notified of the incident between Pighunters Rd and Link Rdm south of Waitahuna, at about 7am.

The road was closed between Round Hill Rd and Manuka Hill Rd, but appeared to be open again by 9am.

There were detours in place but NZTA has advised they were not suitable for heavy vehicles.

The truck driver was uninjured and arranged for their own tow, the spokeswoman said.