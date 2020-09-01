South Otago

Skip to main content
Jobbortunities ‘off to cracker of a start’
"It's off to a cracker of a start."
District water facilities to get fencing upgrade
District water facilities to get fencing upgrade
A tragic drowning in Southland looks set to lead to greater security at civic waterworks in Clutha.
Woollen Mill liquidation leaves creditors well short
Woollen Mill liquidation leaves creditors well short
The liquidation of the Bruce Woollen Mill in Milton has been completed.
No plan for further appeal of mining firm’s sentence for runoff
No plan for further appeal of mining firm’s sentence for runoff
An appeal against a sentence ordering the operator of a defunct Lawrence mine to pay fines for sediment runoff into a waterway has been dismissed.
Holding the shield ‘pretty cool’ treat
Holding the shield ‘pretty cool’ treat
One Otago rugby fan received an early birthday present yesterday when he got to hold the Ranfurly Shield as it made a visit to the town a day before he turned 9.
Strawberry Fare called off due to Covid
Strawberry Fare called off due to Covid
This year’s Waimate Strawberry Fare has been cancelled to safeguard its future.
Anxious customers open up to council staff
Anxious customers open up to council staff
In an unforeseen side effect of the Covid-19 crisis, Clutha’s service centre staff have found themselves having to pay extra attention since lockdown ended.
Farmers ‘ecstatic’ water work funded
Farmers ‘ecstatic’ water work funded
A farmer-led water quality project will step up a gear next month, thanks to $3.7million of Government funding.
Milton 12-year-old missing for over three weeks
Milton 12-year-old missing for over three weeks
Police are seeking sightings of 12-year-old Ahurei Barclay who is missing from his Milton home since August 31.
Rent hike: 'How's a poor old pensioner meant to make do?'
Rent hike: 'How's a poor old pensioner meant to make do?'
Council tenants in Owaka are calling for a meeting with officials to discuss their anxiety over rents, which are expected to soar by as much as 90% next year.
Retro fire truck inspires smiles all around
Retro fire truck inspires smiles all around
A classic 1959 Karrier Gamecock fire truck rolled into Lawrence recently, and has been putting a smile on people’s faces ever since.
Ferry theme toilet chosen by council
Ferry theme toilet chosen by council
"Destination toilets" for Balclutha are a step closer after Clutha District Council narrowed down design options recently.
Balclutha driver four times over limit on motorway: police
Balclutha driver four times over limit on motorway: police
A driver bound for Balclutha had their journey cut short on Dunedin’s Southern Motorway, after she was found to be more than four times over the legal breath alcohol limit.
Cars crash near Balclutha
Cars crash near Balclutha
Two cars involved in a crash remain near Balclutha yesterday.
Soldiers’ skills put to test in training
Soldiers’ skills put to test in training
Peals of thunder from a passing storm front were complemented by gunfire at Tekapo’s army training camp this week.
Heater fire in rest-home
Heater fire in rest-home
The Holmdene Rest Home in Elizabeth St was evacuated yesterday after a small electrical fire was reported at 3.14am.
Rest home evacuated after electrical fire
Rest home evacuated after electrical fire
A Balclutha rest home was evacuated in the early hours of this morning after a small electrical fire.
Man who violated rugby player with cue pleads guilty
Man who violated rugby player with cue pleads guilty
A Clutha man violated a rugby player with a pool cue after the victim had danced to a team song with his pants down, a court has heard.
Farewell after 42 years
Farewell after 42 years
Sometimes a struggling student can make a talented teacher, it seems.
Pool cue violation 'a bit of a laugh'
Pool cue violation 'a bit of a laugh'
A Clutha man who admitted shoving a pool cue up a rugby player's anus has described the incident as 'a bit of a laugh'.
Read more