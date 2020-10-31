Saturday, 31 October 2020

Jobbortunities a mixed bag

    A recent drive to match jobseekers with work had mixed results.

    Clutha Mayor Bryan Cadogan told councillors at their meeting in Balclutha on Thursday the Jobbortunities initiative overseen by the council and funded by the Ministry of Social Development earlier this month attracted nearly 900 jobseekers across three events.

    Employers were ‘‘ecstatic’’ to see 118 people attend the opening Balclutha event, and more than 400 fruit-picking jobs were filled at a second,student-focused event in Dunedin, Mr Cadogan said.

    A final event in Queenstown on October 10 had also helped employers, but attendance was lower than expected.

    The initiative will continue for the next 12 months with a focus on one-on-one mentoring for participants. 

