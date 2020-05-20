Wednesday, 20 May 2020

Large fire visible across much of Balclutha

    A large fire at a farm machinery warehouse in Balclutha could be seen from much of the South Otago town.

    A reporter at the scene said the fire at Ag & Auto Direct, on Barr St close to SH1, started before 10am and still burning out-of-control just before 10.20am. SH1 was blocked and traffic was being diverted through the western side of the town.

    Thick acrid smoke from the fire filled the surrounding air. Photo: John Cosgrove
    Flames were visible in the building, which housed farming equipment including quad-bikes as well as fuel and oil, and a thick pall of smoke was coming from the building and could be seen across eastern Balclutha.

    Explosions could be heard from within the building.

    There were five Fire and Emergency New Zealand appliances at the scene, including one from Milton.

    By 10.35am it appeared the fire was under control.

    McLellan Freight Ltd, which neighbours the property, moved its trucks as a precaution.

    The large fire started before 10am. Photo: John Cosgrove
    The reporter at the scene said big bangs had been heard, and police had moved people back from close to the building as a precaution.

     

     

     

