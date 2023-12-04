Lawrence Area School Senior Prizegiving 2023

Students were recognised for their achievements in the 2023 Lawrence Area School senior prizegiving.

Lawrence Area School 2023 Dux Samara Sheridan

DUX 2023

Samara Sheridan.

SCHOOL ACADEMIC AWARDS

Year 9 Isabella Alden (achievement in art, Lawrence Lions – Evans’ Bequest for Diligence in Year 9, diligence in science, social studies, physical education and health, technology, and food and nutrition), Jessica McKenzie (Academic Award for Year 9, achievement in English, science, mathematics social science, food and nutrition, and technology; Lawrence Lions – Evans’ Bequest for Diligence in Year 9, diligence in English, mathematics, art).

Year 10 Emily Harrex (Academic Award for Year 10, achievement in English, science, mathematics and food & nutrition; diligence in art), Katie Harrex (achievement in social science; diligence in art), Olive Little (achievement in art; diligence in science), Ava Cameron-Tuhaka (achievement in technology), Grace Bradfield (Lawrence Lions – Evans’ Bequest for Diligence in Year 10, diligence in mathematics, food and nutrition, health, and technology), Lachie Wark (diligence in social science, and physical education).

Year 11 Briar Holgate (The McCarron Cup for Academic Excellence in Year 11, achievement in English, mathematics, and food & nutrition), Caitlyn May (achievement in science and physical education; diligence in mathematics), Ava Dodds (achievement in social science; Lawrence Lions - Evan’s Bequest for Diligence in Year 11, diligence in English, science, and food and nutrition), Luca Bell (diligence in mathematics, and physical education), Kade Thompson (diligence in social science), Lochlan McKenzie (diligence in social science).

Year 12 Anna Harrex (Academic Award for Year 12, achievement in English, mathematics, and physical education; diligence in history), Isla Ponsonby (achievement in mathematics, biology and history), Charlotte Kenny (achievement in food and nutrition; George Ledlie Memorial for Diligence in Year 12, diligence in mathematics, biology, and physical education), TeAroha Goodlet (diligence in English, history, and food and nutrition) William Swanson (achievement in materials technology), Aaron Stoddart (diligence in materials technology).

Year 13 Samara Sheridan (achievement in English, mathematics and history, Lawrence Lions - Evan’s Bequest for Diligence in Year 13, diligence in English, biology, mathematics, and history), Toby Harrex (achievement in biology mathematics and physical education, Lawrence Lions - Evan’s Bequest for Diligence in Year 13, diligence in English), Lanie Bell (Lawrence Lions - Evan’s Bequest for Diligence in Year 13, diligence in food and nutrition, and physical education).

SENIOR SCHOOL SPECIAL AWARDS

Charlotte Kenny (Women’s Institute Award for Achievement in Food and Nutrition at Year 12), Briar Holgate (Food and Nutrition Award for Achievement at Year 11), Willam Swanson (Shanks Cup for Effort and Achievement in Workshop Technology), Isla Ponsonby (Highland Pharmacy Lawrence Award for Excellence in a Senior Academic Subject – Level 2 Biology), Te Aroha Goodlet (Shirley Omer-Cooper Award for Social Sciences in the Senior School), Briar Holgate (McCarron Cup Top Year 11 Student), Charlotte Kenny (Tuapeka Tecorian’s Senior Speech Trophy), Archie Wightman (Tuapeka Tecorian’s Years 9 & 10 Trophy), Grace Bradfield (Lawrence Area School Citizenship Award in Year 9 & 10), Grace Bradfield and Charlotte Kenny (Mana Pounamu Young Maori Achievers), Samara Sheridan (Robertson Cup for Integrity and Citizenship), Lanie Bell (Dittrich Cup for Outstanding Participation in School Activities), Lanie Bell, Toby Harrex, (Principal’s Prize for Leadership) Lanie Bell (Principal’s Scholarship to Otago Polytechnic), Lanie Bell (Prime Minister’s Vocational Excellence Award).

SENIOR SCHOOL SPORTS AWARDS

Jess McKenzie (Intermediate Girls Swimming Cup), Anna Harrex (McKinlay Cup for Senior Girls Swimming), Toby Harrex (Aulsebrooke Cup for Senior Boys Swimming), Grace Bradfield (LAS Year 9 & 10 Girls Athletics Champion), Archie Wightman (LAS Year 9 & 10 Boys Athletics Champion), Anna Harrex (Harrex Cup Senior Girls Athletics Champion), Toby Harrex (Harrex Cup Senior Boys Athletics Champion), Katie Harrex (SM Somerville trophy for Senior Girls Cross-country Champion), Toby Harrex (Soper Cup for Senior Boys Cross-country Champion), Kade Thompson (Coaches Cup for Contribution to Cricket), Ava Cameron-Tuhaka (Wallace Cup for Best All-round Netballer), Lanie Bell (Lawrence Area School Cup for Contribution to Netball), Toby Harrex (Weatherhall Trophy for Best All-round Rugby Player), Lochie McKenzie (Warhurst Trophy for Contribution to Rugby), Grace Bradfield (Best Contribution to Touch Rugby), Lochie McKenzie (Most Outstanding Player in Boys Basketball), Archie Wightman (Best Contribution to Boys Basketball), Te Aroha Goodlet (Best Contribution to Girls Basketball), Lachie Wark (Best Contribution to Boys Football), Lachie Wark (Most Promising Hockey Player), Emily Harrex, Katie Harrex, Anna Harrex (Mahan Cup for senior multi-sport event champion), Toby Harrex (Most Outstanding Ki O Rahi Player), Charlotte Kenny (Best Contribution to Ki O Rahi), Toby Harrex (Sports Volunteer of the Year Award).

SENIOR SCHOOL SPORTS ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS

Toby Harrex (Area Schools Nationals: Rugby and Ki o Rahi, Athletics: Otago Secondary Schools), Anna Harrex (Area Schools Nationals: Netball and Ki o Rahi, Athletics: Otago Secondary Schools, Swimming: Otago), Emily Harrex (Athletics: Otago Secondary Schools), Katie Harrex (Athletics: Otago Secondary Schools), Lochie McKenzie (Area Schools Nationals: Rugby, Athletics: Otago Secondary Schools), Jess McKenzie (Athletics: Otago Secondary Schools, Swimming: Otago), Charlotte Kenny (Area Schools Nationals: Football and Ki o Rahi), Ava Cameron-Tuhaka Area Schools Nationals: Netball and Ki o Rahi), Isla Ponsonby (Area Schools Nationals: Netball and Basketball), Lanie Bell (Area Schools Nationals: Netball and Football), Luca Bell (Area Schools Nationals: Netball and Basketball), William Swanson (Area Schools Nationals: Ki o Rahi), Briar Holgate (Area Schools Nationals: Netball and Football), Lachie Wark (Area Schools Nationals: Football).