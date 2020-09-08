Local authorities, health agencies expand asymptomatic testing

Photo: ODT files.

Asymptomatic Otago residents can get tested for Covid-19 this week.

Following a successful pop-up surveillance testing event in Gore on Friday, attended by 400, regional authorities will repeat the exercise in Balclutha and Oamaru.

Co-hosted by local authorities, WellSouth primary health network and Southern DHB, the events will test for hidden community transmission in the South, and are open to all.

In Balclutha on Thursday, a drive-through testing centre will be set up at the town’s Cross Recreation Centre in Glasgow St, from 10am to 4pm.

Oamaru residents can get tested at Centennial Park on Saturday from 10am to 3pm.

Southern DHB medical officer of health Dr Susan Jack said testing asymptomatic people in the community was an important part of ensuring the district remained free of Covid-19.

‘‘We remain at Alert Level 2, and there are currently no cases of Covid-19 or community transmission in the district, but pop-up testing sites help us to continue to ensure this is the case, particularly as people move around the country more.’’

She said participants did not need to be showing symptoms, and tests were free, in common with all Covid-19 testing.

Testing for people with symptoms was unchanged.

Those with symptoms should call their GP or 0800 VIRUS19 to be referred for testing, she said.

