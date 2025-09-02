Local body elections 2025: Clutha District Council

The ratepayers of the Clutha District are experiencing some of the highest rates rises in the country at present, compounding in some towns to 60%-plus over two years thanks to having to catch up on improving water standards. In other respects, and despite post-Covid global economic challenges, Clutha has shown tentative green shoots of recovery, reversing a longer-term exodus from the district. The next council will have to find that tricky balance between fiscal prudence and continuing to spend in ways that send the message the district is moving ahead.

We asked those who seek a seat around the table a few questions.

How should your council balance the need for infrastructure spending with concerns about rate rises?

Question 2. How do you envisage working with others in council — especially those who don’t agree with you?

Question 3. What are your thoughts around the role of local and central government in NZ? What could be improved?

Question 4. How will you manage rapid growth in the district?

Question 5. How transparent will your decision-making be? How important is genuine community engagement to you?

Mayoral candidates

Ken Payne. PHOTO: ODT FILES

Age 63

Occupation District councillor

Q1 Clutha district has made real progress with key projects and these must be finished. Rising costs and strict compliance mean council must focus on needs this triennium: roads, water, waste-water etc. Every dollar must be spent sensibly, balancing affordability with necessity. As mayor, one of the key jobs is to keep Clutha district on track and contain rates, while meeting compliance, investing in infrastructure and securing a strong, sustainable future for our district.

Q2 I believe council works best when all voices are heard. I respect my colleagues and value robust discussion, even when we disagree. My approach is to listen carefully, consider every perspective, and work towards solutions that serve the whole community. At the end of the day, decisions are made by majority vote, and I fully support that process. Leadership is not about always winning — it’s about working together for the district’s future.

Q3 Local government knows its communities best, yet too often central government makes the rules that councils are left to carry out. I believe in stronger localism — giving councils more say in shaping solutions that fit their people. Central government working together with local government, rather than one directing the other, would create better more practical outcomes. Both sides would benefit from collaboration, respect and trust, ensuring policies work from the ground up.

Q4 The decision to join the multi-council water CCO was not easy — in truth it was Hobson’s choice, with no perfect option. Councillors had to weigh strong local submissions against researched evidence. The CCO, the South Island’s largest, servicing 59,000 people, will improve efficiencies, increase buying power and is projected to save ratepayers $392 million over the next 19 years. It was a tough call, but one made in the best interests of the Clutha district.

Q5 The most important role of a mayor is to provide strong leadership and help councillors find the right answers — not make them alone. While the mayor holds a casting vote, it’s a power best avoided, as it means consensus wasn’t reached. True leadership is about guiding discussion, building unity, and ensuring the decisions reflect the will of the community.

Did not respond: Jock Martin

Council candidates

Question 1. How should your council balance the need for infrastructure spending with concerns about rate rises?

Question 2. How do you envisage working with others in council — especially those who don’t agree with you?

Ward: Balclutha

Ruth Baldwin. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Age 67

Occupation Small business owner

Q1 Good infrastructure is essential for thriving and progressive communities. The council needs to provide more consistent water quality in our area. I would like councils to challenge our central government on charging GST on our rates. This is effectively a tax on a tax. Removing GST from rates will offset the increased need for infrastructure which has been instigated by the government, who, when all taxes considered, take around 50% of our income. They need to contribute more to the regions.

Q2 It is important that everyone sitting round the council table is listened to and respected. Questions need to be asked, clarifications made and ideas tested with evidence wherever possible. I have governance experience on different boards and know very well that it is most unlikely that everyone will agree on all issues. Informed discussion, some debate and appropriate questions that dig into issues and people’s thinking can bring about appropriate democratic decisions.

Wayne Felts. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Age Not provided

Occupation Manager

Q1 The need to balance becomes hard when infrastructure is always needing attention via upgrading due to age or the district’s needs, and is difficult when the Clutha district has so many treatment plants throughout the district, either water or wastewater, and so few ratepayers to pay for it. Even with careful planning unexpected events still happen and cost.

Q2 It is proving more so with the event of Three Waters that more councils work together, especially with neighbouring councils, and this can happen with honest dialogue.

Rachel Harrison. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Age 53

Occupation Self-employed driving educator and instructor and administrator for Drive My Life

Q1 We need to focus on the essentials first and spend wisely. By planning projects in stages, working with government and for extra funding, and being upfront with our community, we can keep rate rises fair while still looking after the infrastructure we all rely on.

Q2 I know we won’t always agree, but that’s healthy. I’ll listen, share my views honestly, and look for the middle ground. At the end of the day, it’s about working together to make the best decisions for our community

Ward: Bruce-Waihola

Gaynor Finch. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Age 64

Occupation Farmer

Q1 We all know that we are in a cost-of-living crisis but we still need to do maintenance on all infrastructure as if it is not kept up then it does cost more in the long term. Also, if there are upgrades needed on essential infrastructure or new infrastructure already in the budget or long-term plan then it needs to be looked at to ensure that it is needed. If it is, then to put it off now is usually false economy. We still need to progress.

Q2 As usual, we need to listen to all the information from all parties to make sure that it will be an informed decision for the ratepayers and listening to all perspectives is essential to making the best choice. Never make it personal as that is democracy. Agree to disagree at times .

Dean McCrostie. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Age 58

Occupation Farmer/councillor

Q1 Go back to basic infrastructure. Get the basics right and work with locals on regional projects. Don’t start things we can’t afford and the projects we are doing make sure they stay in budget.

Q2 Council is about communication and discussion; get your information right. If you don’t agree that stays at the table; it’s not personal.

Ward: Clinton-Clydevale

Simon McAtamney. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Age 52

Occupation Sheep farmer

Q1 Meeting compliance for water has meant we have had little choice for much of our infrastructure spending. With future water projects belonging to the new joint council water group, hopefully this will bring more prudent project management. With water services gone, it will be very important to monitor remaining rates bills so the combined costs of a water charge and rates are not greater than they may have been under one council bill.

Q2 This question seems more pertinent to the DCC! As an existing councillor making decisions, we often disagree, but you treat each other with respect in the council chamber and then move on for another debate another day. It’s important to get to know each other during the breaks on meeting days and learn about each other’s views. Don’t go bad-mouthing and end up being a story in the ODT!

Ward: Lawrence-Tuapeka

Anne Cheng. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Age 75

Occupation Retired

Q1 Rates must be affordable. Costs will rise and list of things to do will grow. We must set priorities. Also, we must make sure that infrastructure is resilient and well-maintained. Repairing the same piece of pipe multiple times is not good value for money.

Q2 Team work, patience, good humour and active listening. Respect divergent views.

Ward: Milton

Nanetta Knowles

Age 59

Occupation Recently retired wool handler

Q1 Examine the financial statements. Establish what critical areas need attention and send out tenders that will match the budget forecast for that project. Staying on budget will support the budget statement. Source community input. This shows inclusion and the willingness of solution-focused community members on areas they can support.

Q2 While I understand that each council has different perspectives and may work better in different settings it’s about inspiring and encouraging projects and tasks that have been successful and others that have not been successful. It is a great tool to understand what different councils are doing, right or wrong, and share those perspectives. When you know something is working well for your community it should be a duty to share amongst fellow councillors for the betterment of all.

Chris McDonald. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Age 43

Occupation Self-employed picture framer and graphic designer

Q1 Finding the balance between affordable rates and maintaining service levels our community expects has never been more difficult. We have to be open to new ways of doing things — especially given the cost of upgrading our Three Waters infrastructure — if we want to keep rates increases as small as possible over the long term.

Q2 Having been in the creative industry for 18 years I have learned to work with, and listen to, others and I am open to differing opinions. Finding a way forward can be tricky, but there is always common ground.

Mark Soper. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Age 49

Occupation Jewellery manufacturer

Q1 Rates are rising mainly due to government water reform compliance and a large ageing water infrastructure. It is also due to costly projects, council debt, and a small population. To reduce rate rises, the CDC should prioritise infrastructure needs being delivered effectively and efficiently, while nice-to-haves should require significant benefits compared to their costs. No decision will please everyone, but the council should focus on fairness and using ratepayers’ hard-earned money wisely.

Q2 Different backgrounds and points of view are a positive. I believe disagreements can be healthy, as they challenge both sides and require you to justify your ideas, encouraging critical thinking. Since council discussions aren’t meant to be personal, and there are rules in place to ensure that, I’m comfortable engaging in conversations and debates with those who have different perspectives. One of my top priorities is improving communication, both within the council and with the public.

Did not respond: Brendon Smith, Phil Barrett (Balclutha); Therron Tapp, Joanne Thomson (Clinton-Clydevale); Roger Cotton (Lawrence-Tuapeka); Douglas Keen, Larry Frost and Ricardo Boulton (Milton).