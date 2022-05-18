Wednesday, 18 May 2022

Man arrested over alleged Owaka hit and run

    Rikki McCall
    Police have charged a 50-year-old man in relation to the death of 33-year-old Owaka man Rikki McCall.

    Southern CIB Detective Sergeant Scott McMulkin said Mr McCall was found dead in Owaka Valley Rd on May 7.

    He said the 50-year-old man was charged with failing to stop and ascertain injury in relation to a fatal crash, and was due to appear in Dunedin District Court on May 31.

    ‘‘The investigation into Rikki’s death remains ongoing and police are continuing to appeal for information from anyone with knowledge of the incident.

    ‘‘If you were travelling in the area between 8pm on Saturday, May 7 and 4am on Sunday, May 8, and have information that may assist Police in their enquiries, contact Police via 105 and quote file number 220508/8217.

    Information can also be given Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

