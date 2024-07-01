Man 'critically hurt' after Kaitangata H'way cash

A man has been flown to hospital in a critical condition after a crash near Balclutha this morning.

Emergency services were alerted to the incident on the Kaitangata Highway just after 8.40am.

A reporter at the scene said the vehicle appeared to have left the highway near the intersection with The Crescent Rd, and settled on the bank beside the Clutha River.

Emergency personnel carried the man to a waiting Otago Rescue Helicopter about 9.30am.

A police spokeswoman said one person was being transported to hospital in a ‘‘critical condition’’ and the road was blocked.