Man drowns in Clutha; third in Otago in January

PHOTO: NICK BROOK

Emergency services personnel work at the scene of a drowning death in Balclutha yesterday.

Last night, a police spokeswoman said a man died after he went missing in a waterhole in the Koau branch of the Clutha River about 5.30pm.

Police confirmed about 7.15pm a body was retrieved from the river. The spokeswoman said the death would be referred to the coroner.

Yesterday’s death was the third drowning in Otago this month after two men died about a week apart amid rescue attempts in Lake Wakatipu at Glenorchy.