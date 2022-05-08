Man found dead on Owaka road may have been struck by vehicle

Police suspect a man found dead near Owaka overnight may have been hit by a vehicle.

Police were notified at about 12.20am after a man was located deceased on the road.

Initial indications suggested the man, who was found in Owaka Valley Rd, may have been hit by a vehicle, police said.

The road will be closed while the serious crash unit examines the scene.

Police are interested in making contact with motorists in the area at the time who can help piece together the events leading up to the incident.

Anyone with information that may assist Police in their investigation can call 105 and quote event number P050499493.

Alternatively, information can be given to Crime Stoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111