Man seriously injured

A man was taken to Dunedin Hospital in a serious condition yesterday after a tractor rolled over him.

Two Fire and Emergency New crews were sent to a private property south of Milton in Lakeside Rd about 2pm and administered first aid to a man who had been rolled over by a tractor, a Fenz spokesman said.

A St John spokeswoman said one ambulance and one rapid response vehicle attended. The man was then taken to Dunedin Hospital.