Saturday, 23 April 2022

Man seriously injured

    A man was taken to Dunedin Hospital in a serious condition yesterday after a tractor rolled over him.

    Two Fire and Emergency New crews were sent to a private property south of Milton in Lakeside Rd about 2pm and administered first aid to a man who had been rolled over by a tractor, a Fenz spokesman said.

    A St John spokeswoman said one ambulance and one rapid response vehicle attended. The man was then taken to Dunedin Hospital.

