Man still not found; friend appeals for information

Dale Watene

An Otautau man remained unlocated yesterday, after going missing last week.

Dale Watene (40) was last heard from on Friday last week, and was reported missing on Sunday after friends became concerned about his whereabouts.

A plea was posted by Mr Watene’s friend Ben Philp on the Otautau Facebook page early on Monday morning, appealing for information.

"If you see or hear from him please speak up. There are a lot of people worried and searching for you mate," it said.

Friends were reportedly puzzled by his disappearance after Mr Watene’s car, which contained his cellphone, was found abandoned on the outskirts of Otautau.

Police confirmed yesterday they had received a report Mr Watene was missing, and said inquiries were continuing.

Police teams and some of Mr Watene’s family and friends had made initial searches in the Otautau area and would continue to do so, a spokesman said.