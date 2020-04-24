Friday, 24 April 2020

Man still not found; friend appeals for information

    By Richard Davison
    1. Regions
    2. South Otago

    Dale Watene
    Dale Watene
    An Otautau man remained unlocated yesterday, after going missing last week.

    Dale Watene (40) was last heard from on Friday last week, and was reported missing on Sunday after friends became concerned about his whereabouts.

    A plea was posted by Mr Watene’s friend Ben Philp on the Otautau Facebook page early on Monday morning, appealing for information.

    "If you see or hear from him please speak up. There are a lot of people worried and searching for you mate," it said.

    Friends were reportedly puzzled by his disappearance after Mr Watene’s car, which contained his cellphone, was found abandoned on the outskirts of Otautau.

    Police confirmed yesterday they had received a report Mr Watene was missing, and said inquiries were continuing.

    Police teams and some of Mr Watene’s family and friends had made initial searches in the Otautau area and would continue to do so, a spokesman said.

    Comment now

    Add a Comment

    Local journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Otago Daily Times reporters and photographers continue to bring you the stories that matter. For more than 158 years our journalists have provided readers with local news you can trust. This is more important now than ever.

    As advertising drops off during the pandemic, support from our readers is crucial. You can help us continue to bring you news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter