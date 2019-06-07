Man stuck in truck after crash near Milton

A man spent some time stuck in his truck moments after it left the road and hit a power pole on the Milton Highway today.

Police were called to the scene of the crash about 3.10pm on State Highway 1 near the intersection with Black Bridge Rd south of Milton.

The driver of the truck was initially stuck in the vehicle but has since been freed, police said.

Traffic was affected for a short time but was running smoothly by 4.25pm, police said.

An ambulance was also at the scene but it was not needed, a St John spokeswoman said.

A tow truck was called to remove the vehicle and a power company was at the scene dealing with the downed power lines.