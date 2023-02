The man had been swimming in the Koau branch of the Clutha River. Photo: Nick Brook

A man who drowned at a swimming hole in the Clutha River at Balclutha last month has been named.

He was Viko Leilani Matavao (29), of Balclutha, police said in a statement this morning.

Emergency services were called to reports of a man man missing in the Koau branch of the Clutha about 5.30pm on January 26, and a body was retrieved from the water.

The death has been referred to the Coroner.