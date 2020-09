Ahurei Barclay. Photo: Supplied

Police are seeking sightings of 12-year-old Ahurei Barclay who is missing from his Milton home since August 31.

Police believe he could be in the Waikato area.

The promising athlete attends Tokomairiro High School, where last year he broke a 45-year-old record in the shot put.

Police would not disclose why they believe he may be in Waikato but have asked anyone who may have seen Ahurei or knows of his whereabouts to contact police on 105.