Milton without water

Milton is without water after a burst water main cut the town's supply this evening.
A post on the Clutha District Council's Facebook page said contractors were working to fix the issue and residents would be notified of any updates.
In an update just after 9pm the council said contractors were working on repairing the burst main, as well as getting an alternative supply up and running.
"It's a big job and they will be working into the night."