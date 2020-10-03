Saturday, 3 October 2020

Missing Milton boy found safe

    1. Regions
    2. South Otago

    A Milton boy missing for a month has been found safe and well.

    Twelve-year-old Ahurei Barclay went missing from his home in Milton, south of Dunedin, on August 31.

    Police said at the time he could be in the Waikato area.

    In a post on their Facebook page last night, Southern District Police said he had been "located safe and well".

    There was no word on where he was found.

    Stuff yesterday reported that he had been going between family members in Waikato.

