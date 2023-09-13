'Multiple injuries' in crash near Milton

There were multiple injuries in a two vehicle crash in South Otago today, police say.

A police spokesman said emergency services responded to a crash involving two vehicles on State Highway 1, near Milton, about 2.20pm.

"Multiple injuries are reported," the spokesman said.

However, he was unable to provide details on the number of injured people or their statuses.

The road was blocked while emergency services attended, but it had re-opened.

Police enquiries into the circumstances of the crash were ongoing, he said.