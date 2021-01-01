South Otago

Skip to main content
New ‘magic stick’ performs its tricks
It may not be the original "magic stick", but it still works.
'Stolen from us too soon': Diver who died in Catlins named
'Stolen from us too soon': Diver who died in Catlins named
The 23-year-old Otago man who died while diving near Owaka Heads on Sunday was previously hailed as a hero for helping stop a raging scrub fire from spreading.
Family afloat in Christmas kayaks
Family afloat in Christmas kayaks
The Goldsmith family from Dunedin had new kayaks in their Christmas stockings.
Concern at Otago’s ‘devastating’ toll
Concern at Otago’s ‘devastating’ toll
Clutha resident Stephen Woodhead is calling for a community rethink about road safety after the latest in a "devastating" series of 25 Otago road deaths.
Freediver dies at Hinahina in Catlins
Freediver dies at Hinahina in Catlins
A man has died after becoming separated from others while diving in the Catlins.
Man dead after Catlins diving incident
Man dead after Catlins diving incident
A man has died following a diving incident in the Catlins this afternoon.
Teen injured in crash near Balclutha dies
Teen injured in crash near Balclutha dies
A teenage girl injured in a crash near Balclutha earlier this month has died in hospital.
‘Animals don’t choose when to get sick’
Vet steps up to make festive effort
His surname may be Yule, but a Clutha veterinarian says that is not why he was picked to work the Christmas shift this year.
Views sought on restoring church
Views sought on restoring church
The future of a historic Lawrence church is in question, due to projected conservation costs.
Pool refurbishment nearing completion
Pool refurbishment nearing completion
Clutha Valley children should get a summer splash or two in before the end of the season, if all goes to plan.
Memorial hall features to go into new ‘hub’
Memorial hall features to go into new ‘hub’
A new community "hub" in Balclutha will pay homage to its soon-to-be-demolished predecessor.
Less glamorous operations important part of councils’ remit
Less glamorous operations important part of councils’ remit
There has never been a council mayor or chairman, born, created, or cloned, who would prefer to officially open the valve on a new sewerage scheme in preference to turning the freshly polished...
'MDMA has ruined things': Drugs end singles party
'MDMA has ruined things': Drugs end singles party
A drug overdose and a "king hit" mean after 10 years the annual Beaumont Boot Bash is no more.
Track reopens with changes
Track reopens with changes
Fiordland National Park’s Hollyford Track has officially reopened.
Suspected mine gas leak prompts evacuation
Suspected mine gas leak prompts evacuation
Staff were evacuated from a coal mine in the Clutha district after a suspected leak of methane gas yesterday.
Smashing progress made on demolition
Smashing progress made on demolition
Demolition work is progressing apace on a site for a new Countdown supermarket at the intersection of Clyde and Charles Sts, in Balclutha.
Gas leak at Kaitangata coal mine
Gas leak at Kaitangata coal mine
A coal mine in Kaitangata has been evacuated today owing to a possible methane leak, amid reports of people feeling unwell.
Woman injured after ute rolls near Clinton
Woman injured after ute rolls near Clinton
A woman has been flown to hospital after her ute rolled near Clinton in South Otago.
Fire crews stood down, battle to resume tomorrow
Fire crews stood down, battle to resume tomorrow
Fire crews and helicopters fighting an 80 hectare blaze at Waipori falls have been stood down for the night.
Dentists hail outcome of fluoride vote
Dentists hail outcome of fluoride vote
South Otago dentists have reacted with delight to the news drinking water fluoridation will resume next year in four of the area’s towns.
