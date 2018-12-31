One dead after serious crash on SH1 near Waihola

Emergency services at the scene of the crash north of Waihola. Photo: Jono Edwards

One person has died and a man is injured after a crash on State Highway 1, north of Waihola.

The incident happened at 1.30pm today.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand (Fenz) spokesman confirmed they were on their way to the crash, but said any further detail needed to come from police.

A St John spokesman said they arrived at the scene about 1.50pm.

One person was killed in the crash and a man was being taken to Dunedin Hospital in a moderate condition with leg injuries, the spokesman said.

A police spokesman said the Serious Crash Unit was examining the scene and a diversion was in place around Titri Rd.

The spokesman confirmed one person had died. There were believed to be two vehicles involved.

NZTA said a "serious incident" has been reported to emergency services in this area and the road was closed until about 6.40pm

The fatal crash comes as the number of deaths on Otago roads this year are on track to be the lowest recorded, as southern police increase their focus on notorious crash corridors.

Ten people have now died on Otago roads this year, compared with an average of 18 over the corresponding period in each of the previous four years.

The lowest annual road toll recorded in Otago was 11, in 2009, compared with a high of 43 in 1988.

Otago coastal road policing team leader Senior Sergeant Jared Kirk, who began in the role in March, said a greater emphasis on deploying staff to the most lethal roads was a major driver of this year's low toll, together with road safety improvements made by the NZ Transport Agency.

The majority of fatal crashes in his area happened on State Highway 1 north of Dunedin to Oamaru and south to Balclutha.

"We have been ... deliberate in ensuring that staff are deployed to these areas during peak times [and] have subsequently seen a drop off of fatal crashes in these areas."

Sgt Kirk said police had also redoubled their focus on poor driver behaviour, including failure to wear seat belts, impairment from alcohol, drugs, fatigue or mobile phones, and speed.