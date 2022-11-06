One dead in Milburn crash

One person has been killed in a serious crash on State Highway 1 near Milburn in South Otago.

The crash, involving a truck and a ute, was reported to police at 6.15am today.

Police say the driver of the ute died at the scene.

The truck involved in the crash can be seen in a ditch to the side of the road and the ute is covered by a tarpaulin. Photo: Stephen Jaquiery

The road is closed at Waihola to the north, and Milburn to the south.

Waka Kotahi/ NZ Transport Agency said at 7.30am the road was likely to be closed for several hours while the Serious Crash Unit investigates.

Motorists are encouraged to delay travel or take alternative routes where possible.