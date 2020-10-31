One killed, two injured in Milton crashes

One person has died and another two people are injured after three separate crashes in the Milton area today.

A police spokesperson said all those involved in the crashes were taking part in the Lake to Sea Trail Ride.

Emergency services responded to the crashes after two distress beacons were activated in the area at around 12.10pm.

The two seriously injured people have been taken to Dunedin Hospital by helicopter.

A police spokeswoman said shortly after 1pm that officers were responding to an incident in Big Creek Rd in Akatore.

Later, she said it appeared to be a remote location and police were not yet at the scene.

"I am not able to confirm any details at this stage."

The Lake to Sea Trail Ride is a motorcycle event through forestry areas and farmland between Milburn and Toko Mouth.

The event is in its 18th year and is a fundraiser for Tokomairiro High School.

It is understood that parts of the area are rugged, with difficult road access, and limited cellphone coverage.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said that Fenz was alerted to the crash at 12.25pm.

Two Milton fire appliances had been going to the scene, but had since stood down.

Police and St John ambulance were now dealing with the situation, he said.