Overnight fire at Balclutha school

Scorched roofing iron lies on the ground after it was removed by crews tackling the fire. Photo: Richard Davison

A fire at Balclutha Primary School was brought quickly under control early today.

Crews from Balclutha and Kaitangata were called to the fire, in the school's boiler room, about 3am.

They brought the blaze under control after removing roofing iron, and remained on site this morning to tamp down any embers.

A fire scene investigator was on site about 10am.

Principal Vicki Neave said firefighters' quick attention to the blaze had prevented it spreading to any classrooms.

She said parents and pupils should not be concerned, and the school would open for the new year as planned on January 30.