Dunedin
14
|
7
Sunday,
Sun,
19
September
Sep
2021
News
Dunedin
DCC
Crime
Campus
Health
The Star
The South Today
National
The Star
International
Opinion
Editorial
Opinion
100 years ago
Southern Say
Australia
Politics
ODTtv
Your News
Slideshow Section
Sport
Olympics
Rugby
Cricket
Football
Netball
League
Golf
Racing
Basketball
Motorsport
Hockey
Other Sport
Life & Style
Food & Wine
Fresh Spring Edition
Ask a Chef
News & Features
Chef's Garden
Recipes
Wine Reviews
Home & Garden
Magazine
Resilient
Travel
Fashion
Design for Living
Wedding Guide
New World Wine Awards Top 50
Entertainment
Film
Music
Theatre
Books
Arts
Gaming
Dance
ODT Quiz
Television
Business
Farming
Local Business
Property
Technology
Regions
Queenstown
Wanaka
Central Otago
North Otago
South Otago
Southland
Canterbury
West Coast
Features
Education Guide
Wedding Guide
Healthcare Providers
Conferences and Venues
Free Classifieds
Explore Dunedin
Sponsored content
Design for Living
Southern Snow
Southern Television
Video
Rural life
South Otago
Queenstown
Wanaka
Central Otago
North Otago
South Otago
Southland
Paddle boarder’s pedal power
To catch the perfect wave you need good wheels to get there.
Lawrence bakery grateful for local support
Lawrence bakery grateful for local support
The owners of Lawrence’s new bakery feared the worst when Alert Level 4 kicked in — just as they started their second week in business.
Possible crib breaches frustrate Catlins residents
Possible crib breaches frustrate Catlins residents
Catlins residents say they have been frustrated with the behaviour of crib owners during the recent Covid-19 lockdown.
Dead pilot described as ‘gem’
Dead pilot described as ‘gem’
The world has ‘‘lost a gem’’ after an experienced helicopter pilot was killed in a crash near Lawrence.
‘Combative’ mood in town about track issue
‘Combative’ mood in town about track issue
Friction concerning possible council regulation of a motocross bike track in Lawrence has led to ‘‘bullying’’ and battle lines being drawn in the town, residents and officials say.
'World has lost a gem': Pilot Dan Harrison killed in heli crash
'World has lost a gem': Pilot Dan Harrison killed in heli crash
The world has "lost a gem" after an experienced helicopter pilot was killed in a crash near Lawrence.
Grief at loss of ‘much-loved’ pilot
Grief at loss of ‘much-loved’ pilot
The owner of a Milton helicopter company is devastated by the loss of a "much-loved employee and friend" in a crash near Lawrence yesterday.
Sale of Catlins station for forestry approved
Sale of Catlins station for forestry approved
Ingka Group — one of 12 different groups of companies that own Swedish furniture and homeware giant Ikea — has bought a 5500ha sheep and beef station in the Catlins for forestry development.
Artsenta helps people be creative
Artsenta helps people be creative
Fae McKenzie, of Kaitangata, works on an abstract painting during the inaugural session of Artsenta’s relaunched Balclutha Creative Wellbeing group at the South Otago Creative Arts Centre in Balclutha.
Event draws 331 for vaccinations
Event draws 331 for vaccinations
Neither downpours nor gale-force winds could prevent a mass vaccination event from going ahead in South Otago on Saturday.
Lightning causes fire at Berwick Forest
Lightning causes fire at Berwick Forest
Two helicopters and ground crews are working to extinguish a fire in Berwick Forest this morning which was believed to have been sparked by lightning last night.
High winds tear off roofing iron, breeze blocks
High winds tear off roofing iron, breeze blocks
High winds sent roofing iron flying from a house in Balclutha yesterday afternoon.
Drive-through mass vaccination at freezing works
Drive-through mass vaccination at freezing works
A South Otago business is chipping in to help the fight against Covid-19.
Exhibition proves popular
Exhibition proves popular
Make sure your underwear has been removed from your washing line before taking part in Janine Thompson’s new photo exhibition.
Family sided against sexual assault victim - eight years later she has justice
Family sided against sexual assault victim - eight years later she has justice
In 2013, a teenage girl told police her uncle had sexually abused her.
School refit morphs into rebuild
School refit morphs into rebuild
What started out as a refit soon turned into a full›on rebuild, which has temporarily deprived Lawrence Area School of eight classrooms, its library, administration and staff amenities.
‘A very good turnout’ includes former anti-vaxxers
‘A very good turnout’ includes former anti-vaxxers
Several former anti-vaxxers were among those receiving their Covid-19 shots at a mass vaccination event in Lawrence.
Take bear out there
Take bear out there
A selection of soft toys line a windowsill at a home in Waihola. After proving popular during last year’s lockdown, stuffed animals and toys have started appearing in windows across Otago and...
Details on dumping in Clutha revealed
Details on dumping in Clutha revealed
New details have emerged about how construction materials were dumped in the Clutha River, and a government agency says the incident was ill thought-out.
Bridge move spurs drinking water fear
Bridge move spurs drinking water fear
Beleaguered Waipori Falls residents fear they may soon be left without clean drinking water, unless authorities take urgent action.
