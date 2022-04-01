Pair injured in Catlins crash

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
A man suffered a serious head injury during a crash in the Catlins yesterday.
A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said Kaka Point and Owaka crews were called to the single vehicle crash in Dewe Rd, Tahakopa, at 1.17am.
The man had received a large laceration after a car he was travelling in went down a bank.
He and the other occupant had got out of the vehicle by the time emergency personnel arrived.
A St John spokeswoman said an ambulance transported two patients - one in a moderate condition and one in a serious condition - to Dunedin Hospital.