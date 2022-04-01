Friday, 1 April 2022

Pair injured in Catlins crash

    A man suffered a serious head injury during a crash in the Catlins yesterday.


    A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said Kaka Point and Owaka crews were called to the single vehicle crash in Dewe Rd, Tahakopa, at 1.17am.

    The man had received a large laceration after a car he was travelling in went down a bank.

    He and the other occupant had got out of  the vehicle by the time emergency personnel arrived.

    A St John spokeswoman said an ambulance transported two patients - one in a moderate condition and one in a serious condition - to Dunedin Hospital.

     

     

