Pair injured in Catlins crash

A man suffered a serious head injury during a crash in the Catlins yesterday.



A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said Kaka Point and Owaka crews were called to the single vehicle crash in Dewe Rd, Tahakopa, at 1.17am.

The man had received a large laceration after a car he was travelling in went down a bank.

He and the other occupant had got out of the vehicle by the time emergency personnel arrived.

A St John spokeswoman said an ambulance transported two patients - one in a moderate condition and one in a serious condition - to Dunedin Hospital.