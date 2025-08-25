Person airlifted to hospital after South Otago crash

Emergency services attend the scene of the crash on Waitahuna Gully Rd. Photo: Nick Brook

One person with moderate injuries has been airlifted to Dunedin Hospital after a crash in South Otago this morning.

A police spokesperson said they were notified of the single-vehicle collision ‘‘involving a pedestrian’’ at 9.48am in Waitahuna Gully Rd.

Two Fire and Emergency New Zealand appliances, three police vehicles and two helicopters could be seen converging on an area about 500m from the centre of Waitahuna.

One of the helicopters left the scene about 11.10am.

A Hato Hone St John spokesperson said they responded with one helicopter and an operations manager.

One patient, in a moderate condition, was flown to hospital.

