Thursday, 15 October 2020

Updated 2.42 pm

Person seriously hurt after bull attack near Balclutha

    By Daisy Hudson
    A helicopter is en route to pick up a person seriously injured by a bull near Balclutha this afternoon.

    Emergency services were alerted to the incident  in Yorston Rd at 1.49pm.

    A police spokeswoman confirmed that someone had been attacked by the animal.

    A St John spokesman said a helicopter had been sent and the person would likely be flown to Dunedin Hospital.

    Details of the injuries were not available.

    Yorston Rd is near the Silver Fern Farms Finegand plant.

     

