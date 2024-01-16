Plea to return Barbies sold at market

Contrite vet Rob Mills hopes he can get back his daughter’s dolls, which he sold in Balclutha last Saturday. PHOTO: NICK BROOK

An oddly familiar toy story began after a local vet sold his daughter’s dolls at the Balclutha Boot Market.

Veteran veterinarian Rob Mills was having a "good clean-out" which resulted in a hoard of basement booty on offer at the boot market on Saturday.

"There was a bin of Barbie gear along with a lot of other stuff cluttering up the garage for years and the sale seemed the ideal opportunity.

"I let a lady with a daughter about primary-school age have the lot for $5 and was glad to get shot of them."

When his daughter Briar —a university student studying in British Columbia — heard the news she was devastated and quickly contacted the sale’s organisers.

"I was unnable to vet the items before he started selling them," she told the organisers.

"Unfortunately one of the things was a big tub of Barbie dolls from when I was younger.

"While I’m happy for most of them to find a new home, a couple have a lot of sentimental value and I would love to try to retrieve them."

A 1970's vintage Barbie. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

"Would it be possible for you to post something on the boot sale’s [Facebook] page to try to find the buyer so I could attempt to get them back?"

Mr Mills said he had subsequently received some education about the dolls.

"My sister-in-law might have bought them while she was on [an] American Field Scholars Exchange in the 1970s to give to my wife Louise who was 10 years younger ... and Louise passed them on to our daughter long before she died in 2016.

"They were more orangey plastic, with pale blonde hair and obvious joints at the elbow."

The dolls in question could be California beach-blonde Malibu Barbie.

They hoped the dolls’ recent purchaser might contact them on social media or at an upcoming market to discuss possible return of the toys.

— Nick Brook