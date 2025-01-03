Police name man who died in Balclutha crash

Police have released the name of the young man who died in a single-vehicle crash in Balclutha before Christmas.

He was 24-year-old Cody Blair Storer of Balclutha.

Police extended their condolences to the family and loved ones of the deceased.

Emergency services were called to Gormack St, between Moir St and Barnego Rd, about 10.35pm on December 20.

Mr Storer, the sole occupant, died at the scene.

Enquires into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing.