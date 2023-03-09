Police not amused by Clutha Bridge shopping trolley prank

clutha_bridge_trolley.png The trolley was placed on the Clutha Bridge in Balclutha. Photo: NZ Police

Police are seeking three people in Balclutha after a shopping trolley was put on top of the town's main bridge, resulting in the road being closed so a crane could remove it.

Three people were seen placing the trolley on top of the Balclutha Road Bridge, known as the Clutha Bridge, early on Sunday morning and police have released photographs of the trio and their handiwork in an effort to track them down.

They wheeled the trolley from a nearby supermarket to the bridge, which spans the Clutha River on State Highway One, around 5.30am on Sunday and were caught on camera in various stages of their nefarious mission.

clutha_trolley.png CCTV footage of the trolley being taken. Photo: Supplied via NZ Police

Sergeant Chris Parsons, of Balclutha, told the Clutha Leader the three young men were seen playing in the trolley before placing it atop an arch of the bridge.

While the incident might have been considered a harmless prank by those involved, charges could be laid along the lines of reckless endangerment, Sgt Parsons said.

"These incidents are extremely dangerous as a trolley could fall on to a passing vehicle or motorist, and that can cause a serious crash that could kill someone," he said.

Although the police did not allow members of the public to comment on their Facebook post appealing for information, it was quickly spread around the community and not everyone seemed to share the authorities’ displeasure with the stunt.

clutha_trolley2.png The trio playing in the trolley before putting on top of the bridge. Photo: Supplied

"Only in Balvegas," wrote one, while another laughed that one appeared to be wearing the standard local uniform of "Triple C shorts and Red Bands".

Others said it was "quite impressive" and they couldn’t help but laugh.

Police do not share this amusement and are "working to identify those responsible", calling on anyone who recognises the people involved or has any information on this incident to contact Police on 105 and reference file 230308/8290.

- Additional reporting Oscar Francis, ODT