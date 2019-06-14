Police, transport company investigating truck crash

A Toll truck lies overturned on State Highway 8 near Tarras yesterday. The road was blocked for about six hours after the crash, which happened about 7.30am. Photo: Pam Jones

An investigation is under way after a truck crashed near Tarras yesterday morning, closing the highway for almost six hours.

The Toll truck and trailer, travelling north to Tarras on State Highway 8, overturned about 7.30am after the driver failed to take a minor bend, Central Otago sub-area supervisor Senior Sergeant Clint Wright said.

The driver, the only occupant of the truck, was taken to hospital with minor injuries. The road was closed following the accident until 2.21pm.

Police inquiries into the incident were continuing, Snr Sgt Wright said.

A Toll spokeswoman said the company would conduct "a full investigation" into the cause of the accident.

"Toll takes safety extremely seriously and the welfare of our people and the community is our highest priority. We are supporting our driver, and co-operating with authorities and emergency services at the scene."

A WorkSafe spokesman said WorkSafe had not been notified of the incident.

• Police have issued a warning about sunstrike following a crash in Balclutha yesterday morning.

A mother and young child were taken to Balclutha Hospital with minor to moderate injuries after their Nissan SUV struck the rear of a parked work truck near the intersection of Lewin and Ross Sts about 9.25am.

Police say sunstrike was likely to have been the cause of a crash in Balclutha yesterday morning. Photo: Richard Davison

The driver of the truck was shocked but unharmed.

Shattered glass was strewn across the road, which was dry and frost-free, and a discharged air bag could be seen in the front of the SUV.

The truck had received minor damage.

Attending the scene was Constable Deirdre McKenna, of Balclutha, who said the accident was likely to have been caused by sunstrike.

"Unfortunately, it's easy to be taken by surprise by sunstrike at this time of year, coming over a hill or around a corner. Our advice is to drive to the conditions, ensure your windows are clean, and take extra care when driving mornings and evenings at present."