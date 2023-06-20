Protests gather support

A controversial political group is facing further resistance from concerned locals as it continues its speaking tour.

The Otago Daily Times learnt yesterday a South Otago motel has cancelled accommodation for members of the Stop Co-Governance nationwide tour tonight and tomorrow, after owners read an ODT report of public protests at the group’s Dunedin meeting in St Kilda on Saturday.

The Balclutha Pipe Band was also reconsidering its position yesterday, after officials, including its president, expressed surprise the group was booked to speak at its Glasgow St rooms.

The owner of the motel, who did not wish to be identified, said he had cancelled the booking after reading the Dunedin meeting was halted partway through, and that police and protesters had been involved.

Hall owners Scouts NZ shut down the meeting after about 20 minutes, claiming they had been misled about the type of meeting being held.

The motel owner said he had made his decision after contacting police to clarify the situation.

However, a police media spokesman said police had not provided any advice to the motel owner, and it was up to individual businesses to "decide who their customers [were]".

Contacted by the ODT about the planned meetings yesterday afternoon, Balclutha Pipe Band president Grant Marshall expressed surprise and dismay.

He said he had not been aware of the bookings, which committee members would discuss before making a final decision whether they could go ahead.

"We’re an apolitical organisation with no interest in this. This is the first I’ve heard, and I’ve nothing further to say to you or to them at this stage."

Stop Co-Governance has courted controversy due to what some claim are "racist" views that "frame Māori culture as an enemy of the public".

Group founder and director Julian Batchelor claims on his website that co-governance is "undemocratic" and promotes "apartheid and racism".

Senior Sergeant Chris Wakelin, of Balclutha police, said there was nothing illegal about the meetings planned in the town for tonight and tomorrow.

He would not be drawn on whether police planned to attend the meeting, but said public safety was paramount.

"People are entitled to engage in these sorts of meetings and freely express their opinions, and that’s something we’ll ensure is able to take place safely.

"We will support all members of the public being safe for any public meeting."

