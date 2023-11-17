Quilt donation warmly welcomed by childcare centre

BestStart Balclutha staff member Christine Davidson (left) receives quilts from South Otago Patchwork Group member Janet Whiteside, on behalf of the group. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Good deeds were patched together by a South Otago creative arts group last week.

The South Otago Patchwork Group recently made six quilts for the BestStart Balclutha early education centre.

The group has been making quilts and items for various groups for more than 15 years.

Group member Cathy Brook said the 20-member strong group had many "talented" members, some of whom could whip up a quilt in a day.

"We have an abundance of talent," she said.

"This is something we do every year and we’re very happy to be providing materials for people in our community who may need it."

The quilts will be used for the youngsters to "snuggle into," staff member Christine Davidson said.

"We’re very very thankful to the group for sending them our way," she said.

"Our tamariki have fallen in love with them since they first laid their eyes on them."

"We’re very grateful to the patchwork people."

EVELYN.THORN@cluthaleader.co.nz