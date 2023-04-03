Racers challenge the clock

The valley echoed with the roar of engines as the Lawrence Quarter-Mile Drags took off with a screech of rubber on Saturday.

Thirty-nine competitors in high-performance, street-legal vehicles lit up the 400m strip of Waipori Rd, cordoned off by local emergency services for "have-a-go" racing drivers to stretch the legs of classic and contemporary cars against the clock.

Morning rain had threatened to cancel the event, but the famous Lawrence micro-climate came to the rescue and by 2pm the fastest overall time was 11.54 seconds, clocked by Milton’s Steve McClay, despite issues with his 1980s Corvette’s supercharger.

Alexandra’s Steve Buttar, a former NZ Super-street Drags 3rd-placer was at the Lawrence Quarter-Mile for the eighth time and clocked 12.3secs in his 408 cubic-inch Chrysler Valiant Charger.

"That’s not bad, but the road’s a bit cold yet from the rain," Mr Buttar, who came 4th, said.

Steve Buttar’s Chrysler Valiant Charger as he adjusts traction before his fifth run at the Lawrence Quarter-Mile Drags on Saturday. PHOTO: NICK BROOK

Deceptively domestic looking motors like fellow Alexandrian Bill Currie’s two-litre Hyundai Kona (13.93secs) and Falconer Smith’s Balclutha BMW M5 (11.66secs — second place) were alarmingly quick, and three generations of Quarter-Mile club president Bill Bazely’s family were rocking a range of Holden Commodores.

"This is our first gig in two years due to Covid," Mr Bazely, who clocked 13.93secs in his 6.2L Clubsport, said.

"The community help has been outstanding and we’re really happy the proceeds go back to our local emergency services.

"Some of these cars are doing well over 100mph [161kmh] by the time they hit that line just 440 yards away.

"If you can get a good flat run without skidding the wheels and keep your boot right up it and everything goes to plan, you should get a good time."

