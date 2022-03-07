Rescue under way off South Otago coast

A rescue is under way off the South Otago coast after a marine vessel ran into trouble this morning.

A Maritime New Zealand Rescue Coordination Centre spokesman said the centre received a beacon alert from a vessel off the coast about 11.30am.

An Otago Regional Rescue helicopter is on the scene and the crew has identified two people in a life-raft.

A winching operation has begun to bring the two to shore.

The name of the vessel is not yet known, nor what happened to it.

- More details to follow.