Monday, 7 March 2022

Rescue under way off South Otago coast

    By John Lewis
    1. Regions
    2. South Otago

    A rescue is under way off the South Otago coast after a marine vessel ran into trouble this morning.

    A Maritime New Zealand Rescue Coordination Centre spokesman said the centre received a beacon alert from a vessel off the coast about 11.30am.

    An Otago Regional Rescue helicopter is on the scene and the crew has identified two people in a life-raft.

    A winching operation has begun to bring the two to shore.

    The name of the vessel is not yet known, nor what happened to it.

     - More details to follow.

    Comment now

    Add a Comment

     

     

    drivesouth-pow-generic-1.png

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter