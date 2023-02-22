Retailer frustrated as car parks lost to tree

Rachel Wightman. Photo: ODT files

Several trees are to be reinstated in Milton’s main-street upgrade, and 40 car parks lost, causing "frustration and despair" to some retailers.

The Clutha District Council approved a final concept design for the Milton main-street upgrade project during its meeting in Balclutha last week.

The design reinstates seven trees along the main business section of Union St/State Highway1 in the South Otago town, while also conceding several compromises to locals who had expressed concerns about the original plans.

Provincial Antiques owner Rachel Wightman, who opened the shop in 1985, said yesterday she was "in despair" to hear a tree would be planted directly outside her business and parking lost. She said a tree would reduce access for customers and trucks unloading goods, and lead to safety issues due to its position adjoining an intersection.

"I’ve been fighting this for three years now, and I just can’t believe [the council] won’t listen to the people directly affected.

"I’m pleased they’re putting the power underground and fixing the water. I’m pleased they’re widening Eden St for trucks, but I don’t see the benefit of taking away parks from the busiest retail section of the road. I feel disenfranchised, frustrated and in despair."

The $5 million upgrade, due to begin later this year, will put powerlines in the town’s business district underground and provide civic and road safety enhancements including landscaping, bulbous kerbs, revisions to pedestrian crossings, improvements to intersections and possible speed reductions.

During Thursday’s meeting, council senior infrastructure engineer Chris Bopp said the upgrade would result in a net loss of 40 car parks.

Toko Trailers founder Alvin Stephen looks forward to progress on a revised main street upgrade outside his Milton business following the finalisation of council plans last week. Photo: Richard Davison

Other retailers said while the effect of the reinstated trees remained to be seen, they felt a reasonable compromise had been reached on other design elements.

Toko Trailers founder Alvin Stephen said he was pleased plans for trees outside his business — which relied on clear truck access and visibility — had been shelved.

"I feel [the council] is meeting us halfway and that’s all we could ask for.

"We all just want what’s best for our town. I’m looking forward to seeing work begin now."

Framing Plus owner Chris McDonald, an informal spokesman for retailers during a near-three-year consultation process, said it was now a case of "suck it and see".

"I do feel we’ve made progress [with the council], despite not 100% getting what we wanted.

"I hope some of the safety measures will make a difference for pedestrians, and it will be exciting to see the town tidied up.

"As I understand it, there are still a few hoops for council to go through before everything comes to pass, so we’ll just have to wait, and adapt accordingly."

richard.davison@odt.co.nz