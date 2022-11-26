Riders inspire prisoners to start a violence-free journey

White Ribbon rider Phil Rangi speaks to inmates in the Weka Unit at Otago Correctional Facility on Wednesday. Photo: Supplied/Department of Corrections

Inmates at Milburn prison have heard from a group of motorcycle riders about living a violence-free life as part of a national tour by White Ribbon New Zealand.

Otago Corrections Facility principal corrections officer Kobus Faber said the prison had been a long-time supporter of the White Ribbon campaign and its message of standing up to violence against women.

Seven riders went to the prison on Wednesday and three shared their stories about being affected by violence against women through their lives and also shared about getting support from people around you," Mr Faber said.

The White Ribbon ride had been visiting the prison annually since 2015 and sharing messages about living a violence-free lifestyle with inmates.

"There was a really positive response from the prisoners, and afterwards we had time to have one-on-one interactions where all of the riders and prisoners had really good discussions because they could all relate to each other’s experiences," Mr Faber said.

Men at the prison looked forward to hearing from the riders and found their talk inspiring and meaningful.

Many in the audience had convictions for violence in their offending histories, and many had been both perpetrators and victims of violence, Mr Faber said.

