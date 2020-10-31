Saturday, 31 October 2020

Road named for stalwart

    Taieri Mouth will soon have a new road, to be named after a local resident.

    The Clutha District Council agreed to a proposal to allocate the name Sydnee Heights Rd to a previously unnamed residential road.

    A report to the council said although the road appeared as Humber, Leeds and York Sts in historical settlement plans, residents had requested it be renamed in honour of long-standing resident and community stalwart Sydnee O’Leary.

    Since no objections had been raised by residents during consultation, councillors voted unanimously to bring it into effect.

    The new road joins Riverside Rd, at the intersection with which rapid numbers will be allocated to properties.

