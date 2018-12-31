Road toll climbs after fatal crash near Waihola

Emergency services at the scene of the crash north of Waihola. Photo: Jono Edwards

The holiday road toll has risen to seven following at fatal crash near Waihola in South Otago.

One person died and a man was injured after the crash on State Highway at 1.30pm today.

The annual road toll has now surpassed last year's grim tally, making 2018 the deadliest year on the country's roads since 2009.

The Ministry of Transport confirmed to The New Zealand Herald that today's fatal crash in Otago took the 2018 toll to 379 - one more than for all of 2017.

A St John spokesman said they arrived at the scene on State Highway 1 near Waihola today about 1.50pm.

One person was killed in the crash and a man was taken to Dunedin Hospital in a moderate condition with leg injuries, the spokesman said.

A police spokesman said the Serious Crash Unit was examining the scene and a diversion was put in place around Titri Rd.

The spokesman confirmed one person had died. There were believed to be two vehicles involved.

The New Zealand Transport Agency said a "serious incident" has been reported to emergency services in this area and the road was closed until about 6.40pm.

The fatal crash comes as the number of deaths on Otago roads this year are on track to be the lowest recorded, as southern police increase their focus on notorious crash corridors.

Ten people have now died on Otago roads this year, compared with an average of 18 over the corresponding period in each of the previous four years.

The lowest annual road toll recorded in Otago was 11, in 2009, compared with a high of 43 in 1988.

Otago coastal road policing team leader Senior Sergeant Jared Kirk, who began in the role in March, said a greater emphasis on deploying staff to the most lethal roads was a major driver of this year's low toll, together with road safety improvements made by NZTA.

The majority of fatal crashes in his area happened on State Highway 1 north of Dunedin to Oamaru and south to Balclutha.

"We have been ... deliberate in ensuring that staff are deployed to these areas during peak times [and] have subsequently seen a drop off of fatal crashes in these areas."

Sgt Kirk said police had also redoubled their focus on poor driver behaviour, including failure to wear seat belts, impairment from alcohol, drugs, fatigue or mobile phones, and speed.

The official holiday period started on Christmas Eve and runs until 6am on Thursday.