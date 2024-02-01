Skip to main content
Dunedin
22
|
14
Friday,
Fri,
1
March
Mar
2024
News
Dunedin
DCC
Crime
Campus
Health
The Star
The South Today
National
The Star
International
Opinion
Editorial
Opinion
100 years ago
Southern Say
Australia
Politics
ODTtv
Your News
Slideshow Section
Sport
Rugby
Cricket
Basketball
Racing
Football
Netball
League
Golf
Motorsport
Hockey
Other Sport
Life & Style
Food & Wine
Fresh Christmas Edition
Ask a Chef
News & Features
Chef's Garden
Recipes
Wine Reviews
Home & Garden
Magazine
Resilient
Travel
Fashion
Design for Living
Wedding Guide
Entertainment
Film
Music
Theatre
Books
Arts
Gaming
Dance
Television
Business
Regions
Queenstown
Wanaka
Central Otago
North Otago
South Otago
Southland
Canterbury
West Coast
Features
Drivesouth Reviews
Design for Living
Education Guide
Wedding Guide
Healthcare Providers
Conferences and Venues
Explore Dunedin
Sponsored content
Southern Snow
Southern Television
Health and Beauty
Video
Rural life
South Otago
Queenstown
Wanaka
Central Otago
North Otago
South Otago
Southland
SUBSCRIBER
Robot line marker's arrival celebrated with demo
Robots are pretty handy on the pitch.
Fundraiser a cultural feast
Culture was celebrated through food last week in Balclutha, and a group of people aimed to help a cause by getting involved.
Shearing for a good cause
Waihola Cricket Club member Levin Coulter-Butler gets speedy with it during his run of the Waihola Cricket Club's annual speed shear fundraiser at the Waihola Tavern recently.
Convoy 'a big deal'
A blast from the past in vehicle form visited South Otago earlier this month.
Not just flowers
Clutha Valley Primary School pupils (from left) Fritz Bineati, 10, Jack Unahi, 9, and Alice Stirling, 10, hold up various exhibit at the Clutha Valley Flower Show on Friday, February 16.
Flower show a chance for creativity
Clinton School pupils (from left) Tova Collie, 12, Ava Wells, 11, and Henry Sutherland, 8, show off their grass creations at the Clinton Flower Show held at the Clinton Community Centre last week.
School to benefit from initiative
Milton Primary School has been given a wellbeing boost, starting a service described as a "pioneering initiative".
Memorial park officially opens
Kaitangata War Memorial Garden was officially finished and opened last Saturday.
'Chuffed' with win at car show
The best bit about classic cars is showing them off.
Local Legend: Judy Maguire
This week's winner of the Silver Fern Farms Local Legend prize is Judy Maguire, of Kaitangata.
60th anniversary for nurses in class of '64
The "Beatles" got together for the 60th anniversary of their formation at Balclutha Hospital in 1964.
Papatowai Challenge
More than 380 runners and walkers took part in the 28th Papatowai Challenge in the Catlins on Saturday. Nick Brook snapped some of the competitors.
SUBSCRIBER
SUBSCRIBER
A ratepayers' meeting in Balclutha last night passed without incident, despite the district mayor expressing earlier concerns about the safety of those attending.
SUBSCRIBER
SUBSCRIBER
More than 380 runners and walkers took part in the 28th Papatowai Challenge on Saturday.
SUBSCRIBER
SUBSCRIBER
A Southern mayor says his council will not attend a community ratepayers meeting taking place tomorrow night, due to concerns about public safety.
SUBSCRIBER
SUBSCRIBER
Balclutha buzzed to the sound of the second round of the New Zealand Motocross Championships yesterday.
Top male, female riders in action
The second round of the New Zealand Motocross Championships takes place in Balclutha tomorrow and the race action is expected to be red hot.
SUBSCRIBER
SUBSCRIBER
A council speed limit consultation shows broad support for reduced limits, although recent governmental changes leave any resulting alterations in limbo for now.
Playground upgrade in child's memory
Nine years after the tragic death of their young son Zeke a Clinton couple have fundraised to complete an upgrade of the local playground in his memory.
Trail extension conquered
The Milton Rotary Club and Otago Youth Adventure Trust Tramping Club wound up the long and winding cycle trail in Waihola at 1pm last Thursday.
