Routine returning near erupting volcano

Clouds of smoke billow from Volcan de Fuego in Guatemala on Saturday. A major eruption took place on June 3 and a series of others have taken place since. PHOTO: SUSAN MCLAY

A former Owaka woman caught in the Fuego volcano eruptions in Guatemala says life is returning to normal - but with smoke still pouring out of the volcano, and the rainy season under way, challenges remain.

Susan McLay (24) was working at an orphanage for disabled children in the San Antonio Aguas Calientes area, about 12km from Volcan de Fuego, when the volcano erupted on June 3.

It sent ash 10km into the sky and buried villages on the volcano slopes, with another eruption on June 5 hampering rescue efforts, and subsequent eruptions triggering more evacuations.

At least 110 people have been killed, the BBC reported, and about 200 are still missing.

Ms McLay said there had been eruptions every day for the last three weeks, but life in the village was returning to normal and she no longer had to keep the children inside to prevent them from inhaling the ash in the atmosphere.

``There are still bags of ash lying around and a slight covering on parts of the roads and in the grass, but apart from that we are all fine,'' she said.

``The children here are all doing well and enjoying being able to be outside again now.''

She viewed the volcano's continuing eruptions with trepidation as well as awe.

``For a couple of moments you do wonder what will happen this time.''

A mission team from the United States had arrived to help for a week, removing more than 450kg of ash from around the orphanage.

Ms McLay has been in the area since late 2017, working with Hope for Homes Ministries.

She said last week a team of volunteers from Hope for Homes returned to a village they had been helping on the first day of the rescue effort.

The village and others had been cut off again due to the rainy season, she said.

``I think it took two attempts for them to get to the village because several rivers were flooded and they could not cross them.

``By that stage local Guatemalan disaster relief organisation had reached the village; there was food and clean water there.''

Hope for Homes director Daryl Fulp said the orphanage had given away about two-thirds of its medicine and three-quarters of its water filters, but had funds to purchase more when needed.

``The big problem currently is the rains,'' he said.

``These rains are mixing with ash from the volcano and muds and creating dangerous slides. Today they evacuated more people because of them.

``In addition, high rivers are making it difficult for us to access many of the villages on the sides of the volcano.''

