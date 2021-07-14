Wednesday, 14 July 2021

Search on after car abandoned on Otago highway

    By Richard Davison
    Police are tracking an individual believed to have been involved in a vehicle pursuit through South Otago this afternoon.

    Several police vehicles cordoned off a section of State Highway 1 near the intersection with Whitiker Rd, about 8km south of Balclutha, at 3pm.

    Highway traffic continued to flow slowly past an abandoned red Mazda, which had a missing front right tyre.

    The car was abandoned on the side of State Highway 1. Photo: Richard Davison
    The Otago Daily Times understands the individual being tracked left the vehicle, before heading across farmland to the north.

    About 4pm a police dog and his handlers arrived from Dunedin and began searching nearby farmland, after picking up a scent from the abandoned car.

    The highway remains open, although traffic calming measures may remain in place.

