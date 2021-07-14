Search on after car abandoned on Otago highway

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Police are tracking an individual believed to have been involved in a vehicle pursuit through South Otago this afternoon.
Several police vehicles cordoned off a section of State Highway 1 near the intersection with Whitiker Rd, about 8km south of Balclutha, at 3pm.
Highway traffic continued to flow slowly past an abandoned red Mazda, which had a missing front right tyre.
About 4pm a police dog and his handlers arrived from Dunedin and began searching nearby farmland, after picking up a scent from the abandoned car.
The highway remains open, although traffic calming measures may remain in place.