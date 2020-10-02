Series of overnight fires in Timaru

Police in Timaru are investigating a series of six suspicious fires in the town overnight.

Police received six reports of wheelie bins set alight on Pages Rd, Spur Rd, Brockley Rd and Rosebrook Rd in the early hours of this morning.

Detective Senior Sergeant Richard Quested said the fires are linked and appear to have been deliberately lit.

“There have been other fires in the area recently so I encourage residents to be vigilant and report any suspicious activity, especially in the rural areas on the outskirts of Timaru,” he says.

“Police have not yet established a link between last night’s fires and the others in recent weeks.

“Anyone who has not yet reported a recent fire or has any information that may assist police enquiries is urged to call 105, quoting file number 201002/8275.”