Serious crash near Milton

Emergency services have been alerted to a serious car crash in the Tokomairiro Mouth area, near Milton.

Full details were not immediately available, but it understood that a car may have fallen from a cliff, and that a death may have resulted this afternoon.

A police spokeswoman said shortly after 1pm that officers were responding to an incident on Big Creek Rd in Akatore.

The spokeswoman said that, as police had not reached the scene, ‘‘I am not able to confirm any details at this stage",

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said that Fenz was alerted to the crash at 12.25pm.

Two Milton fire appliances had been going to the scene, but had since stood down.

Police and St John ambulance were now dealing with the situation, he said.