Shears sharpened in preparation for annual competition

Otago Shears president Ken Payne oversees some of the next generation of potential shearing competitors during a training session at Telford this week, in advance of the annual shearing and woolhandling event south of Balclutha this weekend. PHOTO: RICHARD DAVISON

Jubilee festivities may be on hold just for now, but a Southern shearing event is still looking forward to putting on a grand celebration of the sport this weekend.

The annual Otago Shearing and New Zealand Woolhandling Championships has been excluded from traditional venue the Balclutha War Memorial Hall for the past two years, as the hall is replaced with a brand new community hub.

That meant, despite it being the event’s 60th anniversary this Saturday, any major celebration would be postponed until it could be held in the new venue February next year, Otago Shears president Ken Payne said.

This year’s Shears would take place at Carterhope Estate, about 12km south of Balclutha Bridge, signposted off State Highway 1.

"We’ll acknowledge the landmark during prizegiving, but we’re looking forward to getting into the new hub next year for a proper celebration of both the event, and its brand new home.

"We’re very grateful to Carterhope, and to all our long-standing supporters and sponsors for seeing us right in the meantime."

He said competitive shearing was becoming increasingly professional, and even "fashionable" at present, as it attracted a growing global audience.

"We’ll be live streaming the Shears on Saturday for the first time ever. It’s got a huge global following on social media, both because it reaches across national boundaries, and it’s just plain entertaining to watch."

Organisers were pleased with a packed roster of top performers scheduled to appear at this year’s event, Mr Payne said.

"We’re expecting more than 70 shearers across all classes, including a strong North Island contingent, and many of the top names coming along to test their mettle.

"In the New Zealand Woolhandling champs, a strong field of national and local competitors will face off, including 12-time winner Joel Henare, and Clutha woolhandler Heaven Little, stepping up to the open class for the first time."

He said woolhandling heats would begin at 7.30am, and shearing from about 10am.

Competition would round up about 4.30pm.

Mr Payne said anyone could enjoy an exciting, friendly day out at the Shears.

"There’s nothing more exciting than the top shearers going full throttle, sweat pouring off them, adrenaline pumping.

"We’re looking forward to a fantastic day."

Refreshments available, cash only.

