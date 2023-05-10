Wednesday, 10 May 2023

Smell leads police to cannabis haul

    One of the two cannabis grow rooms located in a Clinton property last Friday. PHOTO: NZ POLICE
    Twenty-three cannabis plants in two groves, valued at $20,000, were discovered by police visiting a Clinton property on an unrelated matter last Friday.

    Sergeant Samuel Morris, of Balclutha, said in a statement police who went to the house noticed a distinct smell of cannabis.

    When nobody answered the door, police obtained and executed a search warrant and found 23 mature cannabis plants worth about $20,000 in the house.

    One occupant was arrested.

    Police were investigating.