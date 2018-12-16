Smoke warning as landfill burns

Residents in parts of Balclutha are being urged to keep their windows closed today as fire crews battle a blaze at a landfill in the town.

The Clutha District Council says residents in north Balclutha should close windows immediately owing to smoke from the fire, at the Mount Cooee landfill.

A helicopter with a monsoon bucket helps fight the blaze. Photo: George Block

Around 12.20pm it looked is if crews had the blaze under control, an ODT reporter at the scene said.

An excavator was being used to fight the fire on the ground, while a helicopter with a monsoon bucket was making regular passes.

Roadblocks remained in place on the Kaitangata Highway around 12.30pm.

The Balclutha Golf Club, which neighbours the landfill, was evacuated soon after the fire began and was still closed for play around 12.45pm.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman earlier said several crews were tackling the blaze.

A nearby resident said emergency services had been going past their house ''all morning''.

Th council advises the landfill is closed until further notice.