South Otago High School senior prizes

Dux Ruby Budge. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

South Otago High School senior prize-giving was held recently. Awards were made as follows:

Year 11

Sam Affleck (commendable achievement design, visual communication); Ashlee Anderson (merit geography, commendable achievement building technology, science); Troy Apiti (contribution Colts rugby trophy); Imogen Barlow (merit art); Warrick Botha (commendable achievement history); Bella Brown (merit science, commendable achievement English, geography, history); James Budge (merit design and material technology, commendable achievement building technology, statistics); Brayden Chaplin (commendable achievement English, history, statistics); Will Clark (commendable achievement algebra); Ashlyn Cloete (commendable achievement science); Leticia Cochrane (distinction algebra, commerce, English, geography, science, blue-academic); Holly Davidson (commendable achievement geography); Jessica Edwards (distinction statistics, merit commerce, drama, English, commendable achievement science); Jade Gutsell (merit te reo, te rihari taonga, junior girl swimming champion cup); Johannes Human (commendable achievement statistics); Zoe Hyslop (merit PE, statistics, commendable achievement geography); Paige King (merit te reo, commendable achievement art, statistics); Shelley Lambert (distinction art, year 11 art cup); Hadley Lowry (merit English, commendable achievement algebra, science); Greta Luke (blue-academic); Regan Macdonald (merit design and material technology); Kaleb Marshall (commendable achievement design and material technology); Sydney Marshall (commendable achievement English, PE, netball most improved cup); Harry McHaffie (commendable achievement design and material technology, PE, statistics); Zara Milne (commendable achievement English, history); Jack Newport (commendable achievement PE, intermediate boy cross country champion cup); Jessie O’Hara (distinction English, history, merit algebra, PE, science, intermediate girl cross country champion cup, year 11 speech prize, blue-academic); Paige O’Neill (commendable achievement art, science, statistics); Erika Reid (merit science, commendable achievement English); Liam Samuel (commendable achievement digital technology); Oliver Shore (distinction PE, merit English, blue-rugby referee, blue-touch referee); Archie Smith distinction history, commendable achievement English, geography); Emily Smith (merit geography); Kayley Strachan (merit statistics); Darrian Sutton (commendable achievement English); Chase Te Moananui-Currie (commendable achievement te reo); Zara Upston (distinction geography, merit English, PE, commendable achievement science, statistics, blue-academic); Jasmine van Asperen (commendable achievement English); Jacklyn Wakeham (distinction history, commendable achievement hospitality, statistics); Tipene Wereta-McDiarmid (te putai tahuna taonga); Ashlee Anderson sport, academic effort and achievement in year 11 award); Leticia Cocharne (SOHS cup-top academic y11); Paige King (tuakana-he whakaritenga ki te rohe iwi Katea).

Year 12

Liam Anderson (commendable achievement design and material technology, student of the year); Charlotte Benington (commendable achievement chemistry); Emma Bennett (merit PE, commendable achievement accounting, English, statistics); Sarah Bloxham (distinction geography, merit biology, senior girl swimming champion cup, blue-academic); Lilly Campbell (commendable achievement English, statistics); Pagan Cross (commendable achievement ready to work); Leone Geldenhuys (merit statistics); Katy Gilder (merit statistics, commendable achievement geography); Aimee Johnson (distinction PE, commendable achievement accounting, senior girl cross country champion cup, touch most promising player cup); Cartina Latu (commendable achievement hospitality); Annie Lawrence (merit art, contribution girls rugby cup); Anna Lloyd (merit biology); Bridee Lumb (commendable achievement art history); Nataleah Marshall (merit PE, commendable achievement outdoor education); Chloe McKenzie (commendable achievement English); Israel McRae (commendable achievement building technology); Alec Mills (merit physics, commendable achievement algebra, biology); Georgia Milne (distinction English, merit biology, history, commendable achievement art); Sarah Eyles (achievement and effort in year 12 cup); Michael Monaghan (commendable achievement digital technology); Ashton Navarosa (commendable achievement statistics, best all-round basketball cup); Kaitlin O’Neill (distinction geography, merit outdoor education, statistics, commendable achievement PE, agriculture/hort/geography bequest); Byron Odell (merit history); Althea Pagarigan (merit English, commendable achievement history); Ingrid Scoon (distinction statistics); Aymaan Shah (exceptional effort cup); Olivia Soper (merit art); Devin Thomson (distinction geography); Zara-Lee Tuhura (commendable achievement hospitality, PE); Breanna Uren (merit science, commendable achievement English); Jethro Ware (distinction chemistry, English, physics, y13 accounting, merit algebra, y12 computing cup, accounting award, blue-academic); Ashley Wendelgelst (merit outdoor education, commendable achievement building technology, geography, outdoor activities cup); Ryan Williams (distinction algebra, biology, chemistry, physics, y13 art, y13 English, best artwork for the year cup, best contribution music male trophy, art scholarship, blues-music, visual art, NZ maths and physics competition and academic); Sara Bloxham (general academic scholarship); Jethro Ware (general academic scholarship); Ryan Williams (general academic scholarship).

Year 13

Petra Anderson (girls football trophy-most dedicated); Jarrod Andrews (commendable achievement SPEC); Mhyna Bacud (contribution girls basketball trophy, best contribution music female cup); Chris Bennett (commendable achievement calculus); Lillie Buckingham (merit history, commendable achievement geography, general academic scholarship); Ruby Budge (distinction biology, geography, statistics, merit English, literature prize, blue-academic); Mari Chacapna (commendable achievement art); Lucy Clark (merit English, commendable achievement psychology); Anna Clarke (commendable achievement hospitality); Mark Condino (significant contribution community cup); Josh Dent (commendable achievement PE, rugby trophy, contribution 1st XV, rugby significant achievement trophy, excellence y13 PE trophy, sport excellence cup, blue-rugby); Jade Field (netball leadership contribution cup); Charlotte Gilder (football most improved cup); Josiah Goodwin (distinction geography, merit biology, statistics, rural/geography scholarship); Jessica Hollows (distinction English, commendable achievement history, all-round effort scholarship); Oliver Hunter (distinction building technology, design and material technology, senior boy swimming champion cup); Emily Johns (merit gateway, prime minister’s vocational excellence award); Lachlan Judson (commendable achievement English, statistics); Ryan Lloyd (IT/technology excellence award); Blake Macdonald (senior boy cross country champion cup); Fraser McAtamney (distinction drama, merit calculus, physics, commendable achievement biology, senior drama cup, blue-academic, University of Otago leaders of tomorrow entrance scholarship); Flynn McDonnell (commendable achievement art, English); Leah McLaren (commendable achievement chemistry, physics, University of Otago 150th entrance scholarship); Shania Morado (University of Otago leaders of tomorrow entrance scholarship); Lily Pringle (commendable achievement geography, outdoor education, girls rugby player of the year trophy, blue-rugby); Pearl Roger (distinction history, excellence in y13 history cup); Alex Sands (merit gateway, commendable achievement building technology, vocational scholarship); Caitlin Scherp (merit PE, commendable achievement English, statistics, blue-cricket); Bonnie Shaw (distinction art, merit Japanese, blue-academic, University of Otago vice-chancellor’s scholarship); Hayden Sheppard (football commitment 1st XI cup); Jessica Sheppard (commendable achievement gateway, geography, vocational scholarship); Chirag Thakkar (distinction calculus, chemistry, digital technology, commendable achievement physics, academic effort in year 13, blue-academic, Otago Polytechnic principal’s leadership scholarship); Emily Unahi (SOHS cup-netball all-round excellence, contribution touch trophy, all-round sport excellence trophy); Aidan Upston (merit outdoor education); Luana Valli (distinction PE, commendable achievement English, blue-touch University of Otago Maori entrance scholarship, Pawhea tenei-Ko te tohu a Piripi mo te hapai i nga mahi o te kura).

Special awards

Fraser McAtamney, Caitlin Scherp, Mhyna Bacud, Mari Chacapna, Lachlan Judson, Kasey Valli (year 13 distinction-citizenship); Josiah Goodwin (head boy); Shania Morado (head girl); Bonnie Shaw (general academic scholarship); Fraser McAtamney (proxime accessit); Ruby Budge (dux).