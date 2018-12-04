Storms, soaking for parts of South

Parts of the South look set for a soaking and more storms today as another round of heavy weather belts the country.

MetService meteorologist Karl Loots said a band of heavy showers and thunderstorms was sitting offshore of the North Island's west coast early this morning and was about to move over land.

The entire North Island, bar the east coast, would see showers with a moderate risk of thunderstorms for the day.

Meanwhile, in the South Island, another front was moving over land, bringing rain and thunderstorms across the West Coast from Buller to Fiordland.

Otago and Southland would see some scattered rain, clearing this morning, before some potential thunderstorms, showers and even downpours in the afternoon and evening.

MetService has this morning issued a severe thunderstorm watch for Clutha and Southland, saying the warm and moist conditions are conducive to thunderstorms this afternoon and into the evening.

There is also a heavy rain watch in place for Clutha and Southland, advising that rainfall amounts may approach locally reduced warning criteria (eg. 40 to 50mm in 12h).

Auckland hit

Auckland is being hammered this morning by a massive thunder and lightning storm causing flights to be delayed and houses to shake.

All domestic flights have been delayed until further notice because of the lightning, travellers have been told.

Those who had just arrived were told there could be a delay getting their bags because there was a lightning warning for the airfield.

The storm was causing problems with the alarms in the terminal causing them to go off but travellers were being told to ignore them.

The heavy weather comes after several days of the same.

On Sunday parts of Hamilton saw flash flooding, causing homes to be evacuated and half a dozen becoming uninhabitable.

Then on Monday four people were injured after a lightning strike at Hamilton North School.

Loots said it had been a "very active" few days of thunderstorms.

Around midday today through the early afternoon the fronts will clear for periods of sunshine in the North Island, before showers returned in the west this evening.

Eastern parts of the country were in for a relatively fine day, with Napier in for a high of 27C and Canterbury 25C.

Some spots could see significant northwest winds, gradually increasing and getting close to gale, especially in Wellington.

These fronts would move over the country today, before another affected the far south tomorrow morning, bringing in some cooler weather.

"We have had this very strong, warm, humid northerly flow the past few days," Loots said.

"This will change around Wednesday when the wind will swing around to the southwest."

It is not all bad though, with a high pressure forming Thursday into Friday and Saturday, bringing some fine weather for most places at long last.

